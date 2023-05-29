Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

THURSDAY

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee: 4:15 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center.

Westminster

Westminster School Board: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online at wnesu.org.

SATURDAY

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 9 a.m. at Holton Hall at the Winston Prouty Center, 209 Austine Drive. The meeting will also be carried live on BCTV at https://www.brattleborotv.org/channel-1079-livestream and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/brattleborotv

