Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. at the Windham Regional Career Center, Room 194, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85431456934?pwd=bFJ2UkF0S0R0MXhVZ0J4UjE1WHhvUT09 or call 309-205-3325 (Meeting ID: 854 3145 6934 / Passcode: 1h3e0L).
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District Board: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Board: 5 p.m. executive session via Zoom.
Brattleboro Charter Revision Commission: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230, Main St.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board/Cannabis Control Commission: Special meeting, 8:30 a.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87927394582 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 879 2739 4582 / Passcode: 217217).
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84833934282?pwd=dTJSSFE2ekZFMmpUMDA1TXZETm5oZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 3393 4282 / Passcode: 001871).