Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: Special meeting, 6:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School family engagement room and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library: Strategic Planning Committee, 4:45 p.m. at 224 Main St.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84064275151?pwd=cFduQXQ2R lY5RHZOOERPRnh4NzZXUT09 (Meeting ID: 840 6427 5151 / Passcode: Y5z43u).
Representative Town Meeting: Finance Committee, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library Mezzanine Level Meeting Room.
Brattleboro Department of Public Works: Public meeting on Vernon Street improvements, 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82688600515 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 826 8860 0515 / Passcode: 12261753).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: Budget meeting, 6 p.m. at the Marlboro School.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:15 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Vernon
Planning and Economic Development Commission: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dV VQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Thursday
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School Buildings and Grounds Committee: 6 p.m. in BFUHS family engagement room and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Amendment and Policy Committee: noon in the Brattleboro Union High School principal’s office, 131 Fairground Road, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83977836141?pwd=RzBCOFdDbE JCSHZwUDVQR2VucFpyUT09.
Windham Southeast School District Board special meeting: 6 p.m. remotely via Zoom. Purpose: 1VSA §313(a)(1)(E)
pending or probable civil litigation or a prosecution, which the public body is or may
be a party. Join Zoom meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87027938226?pwd=REV2akxHS1pYSFBNR2lMUUdsZ1BVQT09 (Meeting ID: 870 2793 8226; Passcode: 7ktrV1).
Dummerston
Conservation Commission: 6 p.m. at the Town Office.
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Board: 6 p.m., joint meeting with Westminster Board at Grafton Elementary School and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).
Townshend
West River Board: Budget Committee special meeting, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Central Office.
Wilmington
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Windham
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Friday
Brattleboro
Agricultural Advisory Committee: noon in the Planning Services Department Conference Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center or online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89242544068?pwd=c0QvVmt NTlN1WUxFTUdMelR3eml3UT09 (Passcode: 721033).