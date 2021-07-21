Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Thursday

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast School District Climate Crisis Task Force: 4 p.m. at Green Street School (front picnic tables) and remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86822326998?pwd=MFgzYlZvSzdYTnp0WjZ3RzNkMjlEZz09.

Townshend

West River Modified Union Education District Long Term Planning Committee: 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Wilmington

Old Home Week Committee: Special meeting, 7 p.m. at the Old School Enrichment Center.

Friday

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Cemetery Committee: 8 a.m. at Morningside Cemetery, by the flagpole.

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.