Today

Bellows Falls

Bellows Falls Union High School Board: 6:30 p.m. online meeting at wnesu.org.

Brattleboro

Community Safety Review Committee: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83031436250?pwd=eDg5RWN0Uk5vVmNWcHJDWDVBNzNydz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 830 3143 6250; Passcode: 161796).

Wilmington

Wilmington Planning Commission: 4 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87656863027 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 876 5686 3027)

Tuesday

Halifax

Select Board meeting: 7 p.m. This meeting is call-in only. Dial into the conferencing service 1-623-600-3745. Enter your conference code: 673780.

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.

