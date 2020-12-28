Today
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School Board: 6:30 p.m. online meeting at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Community Safety Review Committee: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83031436250?pwd=eDg5RWN0Uk5vVmNWcHJDWDVBNzNydz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 830 3143 6250; Passcode: 161796).
Wilmington
Wilmington Planning Commission: 4 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87656863027 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 876 5686 3027)
Tuesday
Halifax
Select Board meeting: 7 p.m. This meeting is call-in only. Dial into the conferencing service 1-623-600-3745. Enter your conference code: 673780.