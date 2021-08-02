Today
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 8:45 a.m. on the Main Floor, Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St.
Wardsboro
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. at Wardsboro School.
Wilmington
Development Review Board: 5 p.m. at Town Hall Meeting Room.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Selectboard: 7:00 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office Conference Room or via https://www.gotomeet.me/halifaxvtsbremote/halifax-selectboard-remote-access-for-august-3-202.
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6 p.m. at Stratton Town Office.
Vernon
Selectboard: 6:30 p.m. in person on the lower level of the Town Offices, 567 Gov. Hunt Rd., or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 463).
Wilmington
Selectboard: 6 p.m. at Town Hall Meeting Room.
Wednesday
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. at Listers Office.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Tree Advisory Committee: 6:30 p.m. at 175 Country Hill.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District Long Term Planning Committee: 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Wilmington
Bi-Town: 8 a.m. in Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679; Passcode: 799590).