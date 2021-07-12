Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Monday

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Energy Committee: 5 p.m. at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486; Passcode: 964815.

Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Board: 6:15 p.m. at the Kiwanis Shelter at Living Memorial Park.

Wilmington

Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.

Tuesday

Brattleboro

Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. in the second floor meeting room at the library, 224 Main St.

Stratton

Stratton School Board: Special meeting, 6 p.m. at Stratton Town Office.

Wilmington

Pettee Memorial Library Trustees: 6 p.m. at the library.

Wednesday

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: 6:30 p.m. in person at Bellows Falls Union High School and virtually at wnesu.org.

Vernon

Planning and Economic Development Commission: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86127633479 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 861 2763 3479).

Thursday

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.

West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.