Today
Athens
Meetinghouse Committee: 10 a.m. virtual meeting. Link is on the meetings tab at the Athens Town website, https://www.athensvt.com/meetings.html.
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. at BFUHS Family Engagement Room and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Finance Committee: 4:45 p.m. at the library, 224 Main St.
Brattleboro Energy Committee: 5 p.m. in the Planning Department Office at 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486 / Passcode: 964815).
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86520977473 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 865 2097 7473.
Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Board: 6:15 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St., in the Senior Center.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84135385357?pwd=OS8rdjhud3JhSEdJeUpEc0R0d3JSZz09 (Meeting ID: 841 3538 5357 / Passcode: H0rzZZ).
Wilmington
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall meeting room.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library, 224 Main St.
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. at the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87075844851?pwd=Z2ZVM0xuRW5zNzgzWThtOG93Ym1FUT09 (Meeting ID: 870 7584 4851 / Passcode: 8wq174).
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Westminster
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District Board joint meeting with Westminster School Board: 6 p.m at Westminster Center School and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for instructions).
Wilmington
Pettee Library Trustees: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall meeting room.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School Family Engagement Room and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for instructions).
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood St. and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81497164784?pwd=R3pBMER3NXM2MlE3a1VrK3V5QXdtdz09 (Meeting ID: 814 9716 4784 / Passcode: J68NMj).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood St. and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89830482541?pwd=RWdoVlFzcWdpMXZMUGlNbnVZMm16UT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 898 3048 2541 / Passcode: Gvutc3).
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:15 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Vernon
Planning and Economic Development Commission: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall meeting room, 2 East Main St.
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Exc. Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Friday
Dover / Wardsboro
River Valleys Unified School District: Policy Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.