Monday
Bellows Fall
Bellows Falls Union High School Board: 6:30 p.m. at BFUHS Family Engagement Room and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at Brooks Memorial Library.
Windham Southeast School District Board: Special meeting, noon at Early Education Services, 130 Birge Street, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87210496698?pwd=blpzUXJKQnQ4WUYzckRLRFI4NUtidz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 872 1049 6698 / Passcode: dYmv85).
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: 2 p.m. at 206 Melrose Street and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84876082452?pwd=WHhmeTJ6MVpJcjRYWXd4TnY0ZTIzUT09 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 848 7608 2452 / Passcode: 702932).
Brattleboro Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89260894162 or call 877-853-5247. Meeting ID: 892 6089 4162
Citizens Police Communication Committee: 5:30 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library Main Reading Room.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87828731171?pwd=amxFYmUwc2NHMGRabVJwTStOYkdvQT09 (Meeting ID: 878 2873 1171 / Passcode: 1F8mtJ).
Wilmington
Beautification Committee: 8 a.m. at Town Hall Meeting Room.
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. at Town Hall Meeting Room.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Strategic Planning Committee: 4:30 p.m. onsite at 224 Main St.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Cusick Conference Room at the Windham Regional Career Center and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84469281370?pwd=b0FnTHdnbUFaczB5UjVNVnJsL1d1dz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 844 6928 1370 / Passcode: WXjdm8).
Windham
Windham School Board: Informational meeting, 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School Family Engagement Room and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee meeting, 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Thursday
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School Buildings and Grounds Committee: 5:30 p.m. at BFUHS Family Engagement Room and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee meeting, 9 a.m. remote.
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:15 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Wilmington
Public Safety Facility Committee: 6 p.m. at Fire House.