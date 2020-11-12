KEENE, N.H. — Savings Bank of Walpole recently appointed Jennie Meister and Dr. Yvonne Goldsberry as Corporators for New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp (NHMB), who were recently confirmed by vote at the NHMB Annual Meeting.
Meister is Controller for Bascom Maple Farms in Alstead, N.H. She has also been active in the local Greater Monadnock Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), as former board member and past president, vice president and secretary. She also served as campaign chair at her former employer, The MacMillin Company, for the Monadnock United Way for many years. She resides in Walpole, N.H.
Goldsberry is president of the Endowment for Health. Before joining the Endowment, Goldsberry served as vice president of Population Health and Clinical Integration for Cheshire Medical Center/Dartmouth Hitchcock Keene.
She is known as the architect of the nationally recognized Healthy Monadnock initiative, where she engaged numerous community coalitions and over 2,000 community leaders, stakeholders and residents in a bold vision for community health. Prior to that, Goldsberry served at the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Community and Public Health. She holds a PhD in Public Policy from the George Washington University, a Master of Public Health and a Master of Science in Urban Planning from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Brown University. She resides in Walpole.
“We are thrilled to have Jennie and Yvonne represent SBW and our local region as NHMB Corporators” said Mark Bodin, president of Savings Bank of Walpole. “Their talents, experience and commitment to the bank will be valuable to our company.”
Corporators work to ensure the success of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp and its sister banks – Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank, NHTrust and Savings Bank of Walpole. A Corporator’s most important responsibility is the election of qualified people to act as members of NHMB’s Board of Trustees and act on any bylaw changes that come before them. In addition, Corporators act as community representatives to ensure that the organization is on track with regard to serving community needs and providing the company with feedback on the quality of services and personnel performance.