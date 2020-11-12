BRATTLEBORO -- A blood drive in memory of a Westminster baby who died in 2019 from a rare congenital heart defect will be held Saturday at the Winston Prouty Center.
Grady O. Evans would have been two years old this Sunday, said his mother Janice Evans of Westminster, and she said she wanted to have a blood drive as close to his birthday as possible in his memory.
The Evans family organized a blood drive in Grady's memory in February, and it was held at Bellows Falls Union High School, but before the coronavirus pandemic. The blood drive this Saturday will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Grady died when he was seven months old. He was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a condition that was discovered before Evans even gave birth.
She called Grady her "Heart Warrior."
Since Grady's death, Janice and her husband Charles had another child, Hudson Grady, who was born in June of this year.
"He's almost five months old. He's healthy and he has a healthy heart. He's the light of our life and we're blessed to have a healthy baby," said Janice Evans. The couple also has a daughter, Bristol.
Evans said the blood drive was moved to the Winston Prouty Center because they had problems finding a location for the drive in the Bellows Falls area because of the pandemic.
Evans and Mary Brant, a spokeswoman for the Red Cross of New England, are encouraging people to make appointments to give blood on Saturday, rather than walk in.
Evans said that 56 people have already called for an appointment, and she said she would like to reach a goal of 80 pints if possible.
In February, she said the blood drive netted 62 pints, many from first-time donors who have continued to give.
"Our maximum capacity is 80 pints," she said.
Brant said that by making appointments, it helps the Red Cross maintain safety guidelines, particularly social distancing.
Brant said the Red Cross follows standard precautions during any blood drive, but that the pandemic has added additional layers of protection. All donors and staff have their temperature taken before they enter the site, and donors have their temperature taken a second time once their medical history is taken. Everyone is expected to wear a face mask, and if you don't have one, one will be supplied, she said.
She noted that hand sanitizer is always available, and that areas touched by donors and staff are constantly cleaned and sanitized. Staff wear gloves, and collection sets for collecting the blood are only used once.
Evans said that while blood in northern New England is in short supply, she has been told that Type B and Type O are in high demand.
People can make an appointment to make a donation online by going to www.redcrossblood.org, and follow the prompts to Saturday's blood drive in Brattleboro -- or they can call 1-800-REDCROSS, Brant said.
