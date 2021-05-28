BRATTLEBORO — In observance of Memorial Day, all Brattleboro Town offices will be closed on Monday, May 31, with the exception of emergency services.
Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Sunday and Monday. All other violations will be enforced.
Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
Trash, recycling and curbside compost will NOT be picked up on Monday.
All collections for the week will be delayed by one day.
Memorial Day Services
Brattleboro
Brattleboro American Legion Post #5 will hold traditional services starting at 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Gilbert memorial on Main Street next to the Co-op and then moving on to Prospect Hill Cemetery, St. Michaels Cemetery, Veterans Memorial Bridge on Putney Rd. and Locust Ridge Cemetery.
Following these there will be a ceremony on the Brattleboro Common at approximately 11 a.m. The ceremony will include guest speaker Tom Costello (a Vietnam war Marine Veteran) and include speakers from VFW Post 1034, Brattleboro American Legion Post #5 as well as selections played by the Brattleboro American Legion Band. Included in the ceremony on the Common will be a presentation of a Purple Heart to the Historical Society by the family of Dorr Sprague who died in action in Guadalcanal in 1941-42.
Vernon
The Vernon Memorial Day Service, presented by The Vernon Historians, will take place on Monday at 3 p.m., at the Vernon War Memorial on Burrows Road (near the Town Office Building). This will be the first outdoor Memorial Day Service, which traditionally has taken place indoors at the Pond Road Chapel.
Guests are invited to join in this annual celebration and encouraged to be interactive in patriotic songs, a responsive reading, and praying aloud or silently the names of those who served, sacrificed or succumbed. The American Legion will participate in this event by presenting and retiring the colors, and will also play Taps and provide a gun salute.
There will be a Roll Call of each military branch and those who served in it for the purpose of recognition and thanks. Front line and essential workers also will be acknowledged for their dedicated service this past year during the pandemic.
All are welcome. The Historians ask that attendees, whether vaccinated or not, wear masks, maintain social distancing, and bring their own chairs.