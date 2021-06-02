BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department announced that the Living Memorial Park Pool and Rotary Water Playground will open for the season on Saturday, June 19 at 1 p.m.
This year, in place of season pool passes, Recreation and Parks will be offering 10- or 20-visit pool punch cards.
Resident fees: 10 visits: $20; 20 visits: $40
Non-Brattleboro resident fees: 10 visits: $25; 20 visits: $50. Note that the passes will have no redemption value, and these passes will only be valid for the 2021 pool season. Call 802-254-5808 for more information.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration form and more, visit www.brattleboro.org.
Once you are on this page hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizonal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks”. If there are special needs required for this program, let us know by five days in advance.
Make sure you “Like” us on Facebook at “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department” and follow us on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks”. For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.