WILMINGTON — Voices of Hope and Brattleboro Area Hospice will be honoring "International Opioid Overdose Day" with a memorial service to be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at St. Mary's in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 E. Main St. in Wilmington. This will be a non-religious service open to all.
Everyone whose life has been affected by the loss of a loved one due to substance use is welcome to come and share photos, mementos, and stories. Participants will remember those lost with music, readings, speakers, and a candle ritual. Bring photos, small mementos, and artwork to be displayed in honor of loved ones.
There will be grief support available from Brattleboro Area Hospice.