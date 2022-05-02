BRATTLEBORO — Memory cafes are sprouting up across the country as a way to provide support to caregivers of those with dementia or cognitive impairment.
Memory cafes also give caregivers a chance to enjoy an outing with their affected loved one, knowing that they will be supported by trained volunteers.
Senior Solutions, formerly known as the Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, has planned to start its cafe for a while now. This marks the first Memory Cafe that Senior Solutions is organizing. The group will be hosting one in Springfield and is working on bringing one to White River Junction.
"Of course with COVID, it's stop and go, stop and go," said Vicki Mastroianni, volunteer program manager at Senior Solutions. "But I think the greenlight is ahead of us."
The group's first Memory Cafe is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18 at the American Legion Brattleboro Post 5. At the time of this interview, about four couples signed up.
Mastroianni said the hope is to get as many people as possible to attend.
"We will be holding the event in the very large dining hall that the American Legion has made available to us without any fees, so we are so grateful for their generous contribution," she said. "And the hall is large enough to be able to host these activities in a way that makes everyone feel comfortable."
For the first gathering, a support group discussion will be held just for caregivers. That will be facilitated by staff and possibly another volunteer, Mastroianni said.
At the same time, the other participants will be engaged in activities with trained volunteers in another part of the room.
"We haven't actually designated the activities yet, but we will have music for sure," Mastroianni said. "So there will be someone there strumming on a guitar, leading a singalong."
Games also might be included. Mastroianni said her group is assessing plans based on feedback from caregivers.
She noted the environment is meant to be "safe," meaning no judgment is passed among peers who have much in common.
"They're not worried about behaviors that are not tolerated if they were in a public place," she said, adding that caregivers are given "genuine support" in a setting where "they can let go of their worries of having to supervise their loved ones to make sure their behavior is appropriate. Anything goes."
Mastroianni said memory cafes can be found all over the U.S.
"Some went virtual," she said. "Some went virtual and are back in person. It's sort of the trend for helping caregivers find that place out in the community where they feel comfortable."
In Brattleboro, the Memory Cafe will occur monthly. Caregivers will be encouraged to run and operate the memory cafes.
"They'll be part of planning future events," Mastroianni said. "We want to make this theirs. This project will becomes theirs, and if they like it, they'll want to continue. I think the more energy they put in, the more it will continue and help many others."
Those who want to attend are asked to contact Mastroianni at 802-376-3388 or Valerie Stuart at 802-338-6578. Mastroianni said organizers want to know about dietary needs beforehand.