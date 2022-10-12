SAXTONS RIVER — Residents old and new are invited to share their memories of Saxtons River from years ago to just the other day at a memory circle on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 26a Main Street.
The event is a collaboration between the Saxtons River Historical Society and the Wood & Light art show mounted at the site by painter Ricky McEachern.
McEachern painted seven buildings in the village, and the historical society has created a pamphlet to give some history of those buildings, which include 26a Main itself, the former hardware store next to it, the wool pullery on River Street and the one-time home of a 19th-century clockmaker.
“Each of these buildings has a story to tell, and we are hoping those who know those stories will share them,” said SRHS President Louise Luring. “It will be an informal event, so people can pop in anytime.”
Anyone who is unable to attend and wants to contribute information can contact the SRHS on its Facebook page or at saxrivhistoric@gmail.com.