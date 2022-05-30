BRATTLEBORO — Mahana Magic Foundation is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont in the new Mahana Mentoring Program.
Children experiencing their loved one’s cancer are impacted by a wide range of emotions. They experience fear, anger, anxiety, sadness and even guilt. BBBS of Vermont in partnership with Mahana Magic Foundation has developed a mentoring program to support and encourage these children.
BBBS of Vermont through their one to one mentoring program keep children ages six to 18 engaged, build youth resilience and help to mitigate the negative effects of trauma through mentorship.
The Mahana Magic Foundation provides support to children during and after their loved one’s experience with cancer. They design opportunities for children to build their confidence and lessen their fears.
Together BBBS of Vermont and Mahana Magic Foundation are giving Vermont children impacted by a loved one’s cancer the opportunity to have a relationship with an adult who understands without judgement some of the emotions these children experience in a relaxing and fun atmosphere.
To volunteer or refer a child, contact Kimberley Diemond at kimberley@bbbsvt.org or 802-689-0092.