BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School Music Department is wrapping up the annual Merry Mulch Christmas tree collection service to local residents. For a $10 donation, members of the band and chorus will transport undecorated trees from homes to a community garden in West Brattleboro where they will be chipped into mulch to be used by the gardeners. Since the town does not offer curbside pick-up of trees, the service saves residents the hassle of transporting their own trees.
Two more Saturday pick-up dates are being offered: January 14, and 21. Deadline for placing orders is Thursday, January 19 at 7 p.m. All pick-ups must be pre-arranged by calling one of the following numbers at least two days prior to your desired date: 802-579-2362 or 802-380-4550. Proceeds will benefit a spring trip to New York City.