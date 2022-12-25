BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School Music Department is once again offering its Merry Mulch Christmas tree collection service to Brattleboro residents.
Now in its 31st year, this program has been endorsed by the Vermont Department of Agriculture and the New Hampshire and Vermont Christmas Tree Association. For a $10 donation, members of the band and chorus will transport undecorated trees from homes to a community garden in West Brattleboro, where they will be chipped into mulch to be used by the gardeners. Since the town does not offer curbside pick-up of trees, the service saves residents the hassle of transporting their discarded trees.
Three Saturday pick-up dates are being offered on Jan. 7, 14 and 21. All pick-ups must be pre-arranged by calling one of the following numbers at least two days prior to your desired date: 718-986-9883 or 802-380-4550. Proceeds will benefit a spring music department trip to New York City.