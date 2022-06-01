WESTMINSTER — State Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Windham 4, will be hosting a public event to mark the kick-off of her reelection campaign on Saturday, June 4. The Re-election Gathering will run from 1 to 3 p.m. at 94 CCC Road, Westminster. Rain location: Westminster Institute.
Bos-Lun welcomes members of the community to celebrate the launch of her reelection campaign for a second term in the Vermont House of Representatives. Bos-Lun will be joined by other candidates running for office including: former representative and candidate for Lieutenant Governor Kitty Toll; Senate President Pro Tempore and U.S. Congressional candidate Becca Balint, D-Windham District; Rep. Taylor Small, D/P-Chittenden 6-7; former state representative for Windham 4 and candidate for State Senate Nader Hashim; and Bos-Lun’s current district-mate, Rep. Mike Mrowicki, D
Community members are invited to join Bos-Lun, her husband Ron and guests to enjoy live music, food and a chance to connect with candidates.
Come meet Rep Bos-Lun and others running for office in the upcoming August 9 primary in Vermont. Rep Bos-Lun currently serves the Windham 4 district of Westminster, Dummerston and Putney. Bos-Lun is running to serve in the new Windham 3 district which includes Westminster, Rockingham and Brookline. (There were big changes in Windham County due to redistricting.)
For more information or to RSVP, contact michelleforvt@gmail.com.