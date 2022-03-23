BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County Humane Society will host a Microchip Special on Thursday, April 7, from 1 to 4 p.m., at 916 West River Road. The Humane Society is using National Lost Dog Awareness Day to bring attention to the importance of microchipping and pet identification tags.
A microchip is about the size of a grain of rice and is inserted under the skin of the pet. They are painless and cause no harm to the pet. They contain the owner’s information, so when a lost pet is brought into a veterinary hospital or shelter, the staff scan the pet and the information can help the staff locate the pet’s owner.
Microchips are $25 per pet. For more information or to sign up, visit windhamcountyhumane.org. Pet identification tags can also be purchased at the shelter.