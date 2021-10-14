WEST BRATTLEBORO — Migrant Justice presents the “Milk with Dignity” tour on Friday, Oct. 22 at the West Village Meetinghouse in West Brattleboro. The event is hosted by the All Souls Church.
Join us for a 90-minute presentation with farmworker leaders from Vermont’s dairy industry. Learn more about “Milk with Dignity,” the current Hannaford supermarket campaign and how to get involved.
Farmworkers from Vermont are hitting the road this fall to spread the word about “Milk with Dignity.” Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, migrant farmworkers continue to work day in and day out to produce the milk and dairy products that line supermarket shelves.
Join Migrant Justice for a presentation to learn more about farmworkers’ groundbreaking “Milk with Dignity” program which brings together farmworkers, consumers, farm owners and corporate buyers with the principal goal of fostering a sustainable Northeast dairy industry that advances the human rights of farmworkers, supports the long-term interests of farm owners, and provides an ethical supply chain for retail food companies and consumers.
We know that the cows don’t milk themselves: Learn more about how you can get involved and help expand this powerful solution to the Hannaford supermarket’s supply chain.
For more information contact karentyler802@gmail.com.