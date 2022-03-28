A friend told me he spent all day watching the Ukraine news. “Only thing I did was walk to the refrigerator!” The COVID virus contributed to mental health issues. Now we have the war in the Ukraine and the unsettled world. Let us throw in inflation and the daily increase in gas prices.
Want peace?
1. Turn off the TV and refrain from the video news. These visuals ramp up our emotional reactions and all that emotion churns within us with no real outlet. Read the news.
2. Each of us has our own issues to tend to which adds good to our lives. It might be nutritional changes, exercise, relationships. We can do little about the war, gas prices etc. Release concerns and tend to what you can affect. I call them mountains to climb.
One step today – this is your moment. One step.
3. Accept the folks around you. Many will be tied up in knots. Accept, accept, accept. Tend to your mountain. You may be surprised at the unintended effects of such tending.
You will radiate a measure of calm in an anxious world.
During the COVID crisis some folks could look at the goodness of their days and could rejoice. Others not so much. The “not so much” crowd were often angry. Being around them was akin to walking on eggshells.
This is your moment – tend to the good you can do in your climb. Seek to be at peace.