Terrible things are happening in the Ukraine. Heartbreaking. In one moment life is grand, in the next moment destruction and death. The world situation fills most of us with worry and anxiety, as if COVID was not bad enough. And COVID does not seem to be over.
I am prompted to consider the goodness in which I live. Consider five good things that occurred in your day yesterday. There is power in writing them down. If you have to think a bit, realize that living with such gratitude is not our default setting. Also consider the ways in which our minds take us to those dark places. We are not inclined to see the goodness of our lives so quickly.
The exercise will take the edge off of the day’s anxiety. Be mindful of the good. There is often much more of it that we readily acknowledge.