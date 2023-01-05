BELLOWS FALLS — Learn about a new climate solution that uses mirrors to reduce earth’s rising temperatures, presented by Professor Lisa Doner at 11 am. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Rockingham Library.
Advocates say one of the most pressing environmental problems today is that the earth is overheating, threatening human, plant and animal life. This presentation will discuss a solution which proposes that surface-based mirrors can be used to reflect sunlight away from the earth before it can be absorbed as heat, thereby helping to reduce rising temperatures. This would give humans more time to work on transitioning away from fossil fuels.
This new idea, developed by MIT and Harvard scientist Dr. Ye Tao, will be presented by Dr. Tao’s colleague, Professor Lisa Doner, who is an associate professor in environmental science at Plymouth State University. Doner currently spearheads two field experiments using prototype mirrors at Plymouth State University and the Concord Technical Institute, both in New Hampshire.
For more information on the subject of the presentation, visit https://www.meer.org/
This presentation is free and open to the public. It will also be available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89191411557 or go to rockinghamlibrary.org. If there is inclement weather, the program will switch to Zoom only. Check the library’s website for details. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270 or stop by the Library at 65 Westminster St.