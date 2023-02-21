WESTMINSTER — Kurn Hattin Home's children were treated recently to a special visit by Miss United States Lily K. Donaldson.
She conducted a Valentine's Day card workshop with the younger students, and gave science kits and books to the older students. They all received a personalized autographed photo, signed her lab coat, and some even got to try on her crown.
Originally from Memphis, Tenn., Donaldson is working on her Ph.D. in ecology and agriculture at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She directs a nonprofit called Art Technically, which promotes art and STEM education.
The Miss United States competition annually selects a woman to represent the U.S. and promote her charitable cause during a year of service. During the competition, women from all 50 states compete in interviews about their careers, education and volunteer work; runway modeling; and in an onstage speaking portion that focuses on their chosen charitable causes.
The Miss America pageant is the oldest, and began as a bathing suit contest in the 1920s. The Miss United States competition began as a larger pageant organization focused on including women who were historically barred from competing in traditional pageants (namely married women and those over 25). The Miss USA pageant annually selects the U.S. representative for the Miss Universe pageant, which has a strong focus on modeling.
"It was so wonderful to spend time with the students at Kurn Hattin Homes, making Valentine's Day cards and talking about STEM. During my year as Miss United States, I'm traveling across the U.S. promoting STEM and arts education, and I was so excited to do that with these students here in Vermont. I hope they had fun and were inspired to become the best scientists and artists that they can be," said Donaldson.
The students and staff had many questions for her. "She's a scientist, is really smart, and she looks like a princess, too," said one of the students.