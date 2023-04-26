NEW BOSTON, N.H. — A vehicle belonging to a missing Westminster man was found Monday night in New Boston, at a parking lot used by local hikers.
New Boston police said that the vehicle registered to Devin Whitham, 38, was located at the parking lot at Lang Station on Greg Mill Road in New Boston, near the New Boston Rail Trail. It is a parking lot used by recreational users.
Whitham had been reported missing Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. He was described by police as a “missing/endangered person.”
Whitham is director of information technology at The Greenwood School in Putney. Officials at the school referred all comment to Anne Swayze, head of school, who couldn’t be reached for comment.
According to the school’s website, Whitham had worked at the private school for dyslexic students since 2012, and is a graduate of Mount Washington College in Manchester, N.H.
Police released a photograph of Whitham which they said was captured Sunday morning at a convenience store.
What he was doing in New Boston remains unknown, as police said he had no known ties to the area, which is about 40 miles east of Keene, N.H.
Police are conducting searches, and have been aided by the New Hampshire State Police, who have been flying over the rail trail with its helicopter, the New Boston Police said.
Whitham is described as being 5 foot, 11 inches tall and weighing 270 pounds, and is balding. Whitham formerly lived in Richmond, N.H.
Anyone with information is urged to call the New Boston Police at 603 487-2433.