BRATTLEBORO — Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts will introduce Mutsu Crispin and Jessie Pollock, featured artists in Winter Oasis, opening with an Artist Reception on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. All are invited to an Artists Forum scheduled for Sunday, Mar. 12, at 4 p.m.. The exhibition continues through Apr. 2. Presented as a rotating exhibit; Winter Oasis includes recent paintings, prints, photographs and sculptures by Amy Arbus, Eric Boyer, David Brewster, Rona Lee Cohen, Jim Giddings, and Gay Malin.
Mutsu Crispin, a.k.a. Johnny DiGeorge - recently relocated to Hawaii - has exhibited sculpture, created public art installations, worked as a welder, performed as a dancer and clown, and ran a small design company. Many of his pieces are crafted from layers of vibrantly tinted plexiglass, laser cut and assembled into different designs, often fantastical or hypnotic. In some sculptures, mirrors and lights are utilized to create the illusion of infinite depth.
Jessie Pollock is a 2022 Ruth and James Ewing Award winner for 2D Visual Arts. Incorporating collage, pencil and small stones into her richly textured, abstract, mixed-media landscapes, Pollock “aims to capture [a] sense of ancientness - of a time when humankind stood alone…” (Ryan Spencer, 2022 Ruth & James Ewing Arts Awards Magazine, p.17).
Also of special interest are two woodblock prints by renowned Southwest artist Gustave Baumann. Baumann, 1881 - 1971, became one of the most important members of the Santa Fe, New Mexico, artist colony, and his eagerly collected woodcuts have come to shape and define our perception and understanding of the American Southwest. Pine and Aspen, 1946, and Pinon - Grand Canyon are exemplary prints, boasting Baumann’s relatively flat, broad passages of saturated, local color and iconic subject matter.