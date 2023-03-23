DOVER — The Dover Free Library presents the feature film "Out of Africa" on Monday, starring Robert Redford and Meryl Streep. Showtime is 3 p.m. and the movie runs for 160 minutes.
Plot Summary: Initially set on being a dairy farmer, the aristocratic Karen Blixen (Meryl Streep) travels to Africa to join her husband, Bror (Klaus Maria Brandauer), who instead spends their money on a coffee plantation. After discovering Bror is unfaithful, Karen develops feelings for hunter Denys (Robert Redford), but realizes he prefers a simplistic lifestyle compared to her upper class background. The two continue on until a series of events force Karen to choose between her love and personal growth.
The movie is rated PG. This event is free and open to the public. Questions: 802-348-7488.