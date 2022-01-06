BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel will hold a Special Meeting on Monday.
It's scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 10. Its purpose is to review and potentially approve its 2021 Annual Report to the Vermont Legislature. While this meeting will be conducted primarily as a webcast and teleconference, in accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law, the following physical location will be available for those wishing to attend and participate in person: Windham Regional Commission's Conference Room, Windham Regional Commission Offices, 139 Main Street, Suite 505.
Metered parking is available along Main Street and in neighboring public parking lots, and parking is free after 6 p.m. Access to the meeting room is available from the north side of the building and is handicap-accessible.
In compliance with the Town of Brattleboro Selectboard’s Nov. 23 Resolution, facemasks are required for all meeting attendees. Social distancing will be encouraged. Unvaccinated members of the public or anyone feeling ill are requested to join the meeting via webcast in lieu of attending in person. For more information on how to access the webcast, visit the NDCAP web page at https://publicservice.vermont.gov/electric/ndcap.