PUTNEY — Putney Central School was recently awarded a $4,600 grant for its Smart PE program from Consolidated Communication’s Consolidated Connects Educational Grant Program. The program directs support to K-12 schools within the company’s service area in support of innovative, technology-focused learning programs that advance creative student learning and promote critical thinking.
Putney Central School is a small public school serving approximately 190 students in preschool through eighth grade. Its HeartZones Smart PE Program uses heart rate technology to provide a unique and meaningful physical education experience designed to meet the needs of all students.
HeartZones heart rate monitors, worn on the wrist, are used to track a variety of data throughout physical activity sessions including heart rate, steps, calories burned, moderate to vigorous physical activity levels, time in zones, and motivational points. Following physical activity sessions, the data can be shared with students, parents and teachers with the click of a button. Data allows the physical educator to assess students objectively and adjust the curriculum to accommodate student needs.
“I was thrilled to hear that Putney Central would be receiving a grant,” said Matt Bristol, physical education teacher. “We are grateful that Consolidated Communications provides grant opportunities for schools. The heart rate technology will bring new excitement to the physical education experience.”
The program goals include increased student movement, increased student knowledge of heart rates, and increased enjoyment in physical activity and physical education.
“The Smart PE program is an innovative way to utilize technology to meet students’ needs while introducing them to new information that can be gathered through physical activity,” said Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president, corporate communications and investor relations, Consolidated Communications. “The program will provide important concepts and benefits for students, their families and teachers that will extend beyond the gymnasium.”