WINDHAM COUNTY — Vermont’s future starts with today’s children. Our children need the highest quality care and education. Supporting the system that provides those experiences will bring lasting benefits for our society as a whole. Join families from across the country during April, the Month of the Young Child, in recognizing the people, programs and policies that build better futures for all children.
There are several events in Windham County that will celebrate the Month of the Young Child. For more information, including location, visit rockinghamlibrary.org/calendar.
Launch of Windham County Resource Calendar, April 1; 18th Annual Young Children’s Art Exhibit Opening, April 2; Free Bowling for Families April 3, 9, 16, 19, 21, 24 and 30, 1 to 3 p.m.; Early Education Services Diaper Giveaway, April 9; Parent Tot Open Gym, April 14, 10 to 11:45 a.m.; Preschool Art Fun Kits, April 11 through April 15, 10 a.m. to 4p.m.; Read and Imagine with Everywhere Philosophy, April 9, 11 to 11:45 p.m.; Puppet Show and Banjo Sing-Along at NEYT, April 16, 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Crafternoons, April 18 and April 20 1 to 4 p.m.; Annie at The Club, April 19, Tour at 11:30 a.m., Performance at noon; Play.Date., April 22, 5 to 8 p.m.; Sandglass Theater presents Punschi, April 20, 10 a.m.; Wonder in the Woods Nature Walk, April 23, 10:30 a.m. to noon; Paint Your Own Pottery, April 23, 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m.; Earth Day Celebration, April 23; Celebrating Spring at Retreat Farm, April 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; How to Save for Your Child’s Future: The 529 Basics, April 26, 4 to 5 p.m.; Signs of Spring Nature Hike, April 30, 10 a.m. to noon; Visit Wild Carrot Farm, April 30, 10 a.m. to noon.
There are also several ongoing events.
18th Annual Young Children’s Art Exhibit; The Basics Raffle for Families with zero to three year olds; Spring Activity Bags; Story Book Walk; Craft Bag Kits, weekdays 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Children’s Art Exhibit.
