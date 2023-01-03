BELLOWS FALLS — On Saturday, Jan. 21, area residents are invited to drop by the Rockingham Free Public Library from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. to chat with Windham County Senators Nader Hashim and Wendy Harrison and Windham-3 (Brookline, Rockingham and Westminster) House Reps Michelle Bos-Lun and Leslie Goldman.
Subsequent conversations at the library are planned for the third Saturday of the month, February through April. The date are Feb. 18, March 18, April 15, and May 20 (tentative).
Come for an informal conversation about current issues and bring your questions. A table in a quiet corner of the fiction room will be reserved for these conversations.