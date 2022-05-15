GUILFORD — Monthly Walks Around Guilford will take place May through October mornings at 10:30 a.m.
Join in for Walk the Weeks Forest Carriage Trail on Tuesday, May 17, where participants will identify early spring plants and geological features with the help of Karen Murphy, Guilford Conservation Commission. The trail is short, smooth and level, and there are benches along the way for resting and enjoying the scenery. The trail head is on Carpenter Hill Road, across from the one room schoolhouse a short distance past the Guilford Free Library.
Future walks scheduled for the coming months are as follows:
June 13: Packer Corner neighborhood stroll
July 12: Keets Brook Road
August 9: Carpenter Hill House grounds and trails
September 13: Green River Meadows
October 11: Leaf Peeping Surprise
Contact Guilford Cares, 802-579-1350 or guilfordcaresvt@gmail.com for more information or to request a ride. And, by the way, did you know that the term senior refers to folks who are typically 60 and older?