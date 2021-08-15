NEWFANE -- The Friends of the Moore Free Library will hold their third “mini” book sale on the lawn of the library, located at 23 West Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 21.
The theme of this sale will be “Home and Garden” -- gardening, cookery, crafts, DIY, décor, and much more -- but books in other categories will be available as well. Moore Free Library tote bags will be on sale for $15, or $20 stuffed with books. No donations of books will be accepted at this time, though this may change as the year progresses.
Additional sales will take place on Saturdays, September 18 and October 9 (Heritage Festival Weekend). For more information, contact Julie at julielavorgna@gmail.com or 365-7278.