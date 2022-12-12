NEWFANE — The Moore Free Library will again offer Writing to the Light, a supportive writing circle for reflection on the darkest day of the year, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
For the sixth year in a row, writer and educator Deborah Lee Luskin will facilitate the circle, which will take place simultaneously in-person and via Zoom. Participation is by donation to benefit the Moore Free Library. Advance registration is required to receive a Zoom link or physical address. Register at https://www.deborahleeluskin.com/contact/
Writers of all kinds and all levels of experience are invited to reflect on the light in their life in a supportive writing circle. Participants will write to illuminate their inner light, honor their inner voice, and tell whatever stories arise to be told. Prompts and guidance for automatic writing will be provided. Under Luskin’s guidance, the group will create a safe space for those who wish to read their new words. Luskin has been teaching students from all walks of life, including inmates, healthcare workers, children, college students, adults and elders, for almost 40 years and has been writing professionally even longer. She has been facilitating the weekly Rosefire Writing Circle since 2016. Learn more at www.deborahleeluskin.com.
Donations to the Moore Free Library can be sent electronically at https://moorefreelibrary.org/ or by mail to 23 West Street, Newfane, VT 05345.
For more information, contact the Moore Free Library at 802-365-7948 or Deborah Lee Luskin at www.deborahleeluskin.com.