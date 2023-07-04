NEWFANE — Locals are invited to join in on an Old Time Social to celebrate the Moore Free Library’s 125th Anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, at the side lawn of the Moore Free Library at 23 West Street in Newfane.
Guests should bring their own picnic. The library will provide drinks and ice cream. Live music will feature Dan DeWalt on piano, accompanied by Julie Lavorgna on the washboard, who will be playing tunes from the 1890s up through 1910.
There will also be a corn-hole tournament—for all ages. The library will also hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 8. For more information, contact the library at 802-365-7948.