NEWFANE — The Friends of the Moore Free Library will hold a book sale and book talk during October.
The book sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the library, 23 West Street, during Heritage Festival weekend.
Offerings span over 30 categories, with books to appeal to every interest and age group, as well as DVDs, audiobooks, and a large collection of CDs, mainly jazz and classical. There are so many books that a third tent has been added to the usual display, one that will be entirely devoted to books for children and young people. Special sections will feature classic literature, women writers, Vermont and New England, and rare and collectible volumes. The sale will take place rain or shine. Buy a Moore Free Library tote bag for $15 or fill one with books for $20.
At 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, the Moore Free Library will welcome E.C. Schroeder, who will answer the question, "What makes a book rare?" using actual books as examples. He will discuss reasons why a book might (or might not) be considered rare based on criteria such as age, condition, importance, provenance, number of copies, and demand. He also will explain the difference between a scarce and a rare book. There will be an opportunity for attendees to bring a book for evaluation.
E.C. Schroeder worked at Yale University's Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library for more than 30 years, including the last 10 as director. He currently splits his time between Williamsville, Vermont, and Omaha, Nebraska, where his wife teaches mathematics at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. E.C. is a member of the Grolier Club, an NYC book collecting club and was on the board of multiple national and international rare book organizations.
For more information, email julielavorgna@gmail.com or call 802-365-7948.