NEWFANE — The Friends of the Moore Free Library will hold the group's final book sale of the season on the lawn of the library at 23 West St. The event will take place on October 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., during the Newfane Heritage Festival. The sale will be larger than the “mini” sales previously held.
The theme will be “Everything Old and New”— Vermont and general history, classics, old books, and a generous smattering of everything else the library has been saving upstairs. Moore Free Library tote bags will be on sale for $15, or $20 stuffed with books.
For more information contact Julie at julielavorgna@gmail.com or 802-365-7278.