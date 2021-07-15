NEWFANE — The Friends of the Moore Free Library will hold their second “mini” book sale on the lawn of the Library (23 West Street, Newfane) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The theme of this sale will be “The Arts” — fine arts, photography, music, film, cartoons, how-to-paint, and more — but books in other categories will be available as well. Moore Free Library tote bags will be on sale for $15, or $20 stuffed with books. No donations of books will be accepted at this time, though this may change as the year progresses. Additional sales will take place on the following Saturdays: August 21, September 18, and October 9 (Heritage Festival Weekend). For more information contact Julie at julielavorgna@gmail.com or 802-365-7278.