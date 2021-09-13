NEWFANE — The Friends of the Moore Free Library will hold their fourth “mini” book sale on the lawn of the library (23 West Street, Newfane) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The theme of this sale will be “Anything Goes” — something for everyone! Moore Free Library tote bags will be on sale for $15, or $20 stuffed with books. No donations of books will be accepted at this time.
The final sale of the season will take place on October 9 (Newfane Heritage Festival Weekend), and it will be bigger than a “mini,” so mark your calendars. For more information, contact Julie at julielavorgna@gmail.com or 802-365-7278.