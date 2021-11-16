NEWFANE — The Board of Trustees of the Moore Free Library and Crowell Art Gallery recently hired Lorena E. Cuevas, a Newfane resident, as the new library director.
Since 2018, Cuevas has been at Brooks Memorial Library serving patrons of all ages. She has also worked as a research assistant at the Frick Art Reference Library in New York City. Cuevas is in the process of completing her Vermont Certificate of Public Librarianship. She began her position at the Moore Free Library on Nov. 2.
The community is invited to an open house welcoming Cuevas on Saturday, November 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the library. Masks are required inside the library.