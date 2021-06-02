NEWFANE — The Moore Free Library and its Crowell Art Gallery at 23 West Street will be offering a number of free, in-person programs throughout the month of June.
On Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m., there will be a reception for Paul Madalinski’s show “Some of This, Some of That.” Light refreshments will be served and the artist will be on hand.
On Tuesday, June 8, at 7 p.m., the library’s Conversation Club meets and will once again focus on school choice in Vermont. Should Vermont allow towns to grant school vouchers to parents who wish to send their children to religious schools?
Last month, the group focused on biased rhetoric in a range of op-eds on the topic.
This month, participants will consider better ways to deliberate this topic using Amanda Ripley’s recent publication, “High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out.” The library has ordered five copies which it hopes will arrive prior to the meeting.
The Conversation Club strives to increase understanding across the political divide.
Participants will lay out the best arguments for and against school choice and then consider what sort of solution would give political opponents the most dignity. Newcomers are welcome and all opinions are valued.
On Saturday, June 12, from 10 to 11 a.m., the public is invited to learn about knotweed by joining Gloria Cristelli and Alex Sorensen for a walking tour of knotweed on West Street. Participants will learn strategies to control this invasive weed, as well as some tasty ideas to try (before the knotweed eats you!).
There’s a packed day of events at the library on Saturday, June 19.
The Summer Reading program “Tails and Tales” begins. Starting at 10 a.m., kids can pick up a summer reading log, do an art project to make a tail, and set a reading goal.
From 10 a.m. to noon, a representative from Brattleboro Area Hospice will be on hand to tell people about creating an Advance Directive, to put their healthcare and end of life wishes in writing before the time comes when they can’t speak for themselves.
State Rep. Emily Long, D-Windham 5, will also be on hand to resume her monthly “office hours” from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
She welcomes questions and feedback from constituents in Newfane, Townshend, and Marlboro, but residents of other towns are also encouraged to share their thoughts.
And from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that same day, the Friends of Moore Free Library will be hosting a “mini” book sale with books from many genres (though specializing in fiction) outside on the library lawn. Shoppers can also pick up a chick Friends book bag for $15 or stuff it with books for $20.
Tuesday, June 22, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., it’s crochet corner, hosted by Tracy Berchi, who will be on hand every two weeks and is able to teach concepts to beginners and more advanced crocheters.
Some yarn and needles will be on hand for beginners to try out.
You can also bring your own project. Tracy is a leftie but can teach left and right handed crocheters.
On Wednesday, June 23, and June 30, Family Yoga starts again at the library at 10 a.m. Courtney Perkins leads people through some easy yoga poses. All ages and all bodies welcome (and you don’t have to come with a family).
On Saturday, June 26, join Stephen Coronella, Vermont’s own Troubadour, for a fun-filled musical celebration of animal friends as part of the library’s “Tails and Tales” programming.
Kids will have a chance to join in and try out some instruments. Lunch will be served for 25 people.