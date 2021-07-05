NEWFANE — The Moore Free Library is offering a number of programs and events throughout the month of July.
On Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m., poet and author Pablo Medina will read from his newest publication, “The Foreigner’s Song: New and Selected Poems” (2020) at the library. Medina is the author of several books in Spanish and English and has translated works of Federico García Lorca and Virgillio Piñera into English. He has won numerous awards and received prestigious foundation support. Born in Cuba, Medina moved to the U.S. with his family at the age of 12. He now lives in Williamsville and is on faculty at the Warren Wilson MFA Program for Writers. Light refreshments will be provided by the library.
Join local crochet superstar Tracy Berchi for crochet corner every two weeks on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the library. Berchi will be able to teach concepts to beginners and more advanced crocheters. Some yarn and needles will be on hand for beginners to try out. You can also bring your own project.
On Thursday, July 15, at 3:30 p.m., Muriel Wolf, spiritual companion at Brattleboro Area Hospice, will speak about spiritual care at the end of life and times of grief. Learn about her non-denominational, creative approach to helping clients identify the needs of their spirit, and employ a diverse array of tools for spiritual self-care.
On Saturday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to noon, volunteers from Brattleboro Area Hospice will be on hand at the library to talk about Vermont’s Advance Directive program, which allows you to plan ahead for your health care and end of life decisions before you are unable to speak for yourself.
The Friends of the Moore Free Library will hold their second “mini” book sale on the lawn of the Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. The theme of this sale will be “The Arts” — fine arts, photography, architecture, music, dance, design, crafts, cartoons, and more — but books in several other categories will be available as well. Moore Free Library tote bags will be on sale for $15, or $20 stuffed with books. No donations of books will be accepted at this time, though this may change as the year progresses. Additional sales will take place on Saturdays, August 21, September 18, and October 9 (Heritage Festival Weekend). For more information contact Julie at julielavorgna@gmail.com or 365-7278.
Family Yoga continues in July at the library, every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. (outdoors weather permitting, inside if weather is poor). Join Courtney Perkins as she leads people through some easy yoga poses. All ages and all bodies welcome (and you don’t have to come with a family). The library has four yoga mats for patrons to use (thanks to RiseVT) or you can bring your own.
There will be something special for kids and families on several Saturdays in July at the library, starting at 10 a.m. On July 10, families can learn about the adventures of Rooster, Sheep, Cat, and Dog in Len Cabral’s recording of “Mezzi Gallo,” an Italian folk tale. After the story, kids can draw pictures and find books about Rooster and Friends. On July 17, families can walk through the outdoor Story Walk, which is “Woodpecker Wham” and will be up through the month of July. On July 24, kids can choose a book to read aloud with a group.
State Rep. Emily Long (D, Windham-5 and House Majority Leader) resumes her monthly “office hours” at the library on Saturday, July 17. She will be at the library from 10:30 a.m. to noon, each third Saturday of the month, to listen to constituents’ concerns. Constituents from Newfane, Townshend, and Marlboro are especially welcome, though Rep. Long is happy to talk to any Vermonter with a concern.
For the last meeting in a five-part series, the Conversation Club at the library will continue to look at the controversy between religious liberties and public education. The group will meet on Tuesday, July 20, at 7 p.m. and will again be moderated by Meg Mott. Since Justice Jackson penned his decision in West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette in 1943, allowing Jehovah Witnesses to opt out of the pledge of allegiance, public schools have been charged to give more substance to the First Amendment. At the same time, schools are under enormous pressure to take “the right side” in the culture wars. Using some of the concepts in Amanda Ripley’s book “High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out,” (which the library has five copies of for patrons to borrow), we’ll consider how to move debates in and about public education out of the realm of high conflict and into productive disagreement.
The library is located at 23 West Street in Newfane Village. For more information, call 802-365-7948. All library events are free and open to the public.