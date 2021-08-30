NEWFANE — The Moore Free Library, 23 West St. in Newfane, will expand its hours starting on Tuesday.
The new hours will be: Tuesday noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday noon to 5 p.m., Thursday noon to 5 p.m., Friday 1 to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The first Friday of each month, a family film will be shown at 7 p.m. Additional family activities will take place on Friday afternoons. Check the library’s web site (moorefreelibrary.org) and Facebook page (facebook.com/MooreFreeLibrary) for additional information about events. The ground floor, bathroom, and children’s room of the library are handicap accessible.