BRATTLEBORO — For fans of public transit, a heads up. Southeast Vermont Transit, or Moover, is changing the Route 53 schedule slightly to re-instate service to the School for International Training.
The pending arrival of Afghan refugees to SIT for temporary housing and training requires the Moover to return to the site, which has not seen bus service in the several years since the school scaled back its on-campus operations.
The Route 53 from Bellows Falls to Brattleboro will make eight stops per midweek day starting Jan. 18. It will connect to the Red, White, and Blue bus lines at the Brattleboro Transportation Center for riders to travel all over Brattleboro for essential services.
“The schedule changes are very small,” said Randy Schoonmaker, Southeast Vermont Transit CEO. “Our existing 53 riders will notice very little change and will still transfer to other routes at the same time they are doing now.”
The Red, White, and Blue line schedules will not be affected and will remain the same. For the schedules go to www.moover.com/route/bellows-falls-brattleboro or visit the Moover’s Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter platforms.