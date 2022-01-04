BRATTLEBORO — Southeast Vermont Transit, or the Moover, is surveying riders and non-riders in the Brattleboro area this month.
Southeast Vermont Transit does periodic rider surveys and has not done any in Brattleboro since the routes were re-designed in 2019. The survey asks a number of questions ranging from how to contact riders, to any changes or improvements folk would like to see.
“The Brattleboro Community has always provided plenty of valuable feedback when asked,” said Randy Schoonmaker, Southeast Vermont Transit CEO. “We think this month is a good time to survey the community and see what riders and non-riders are thinking.”
The rider surveys are handed out during the month of January on the Red, White and Blue Line buses. The surveys can be also be accessed via docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeRlQvdYjqZu69Uq31qxF53EYf55zjtoxSO18ZwlmY4fzWWNA/viewform or via any of the Moover’s social media platforms. The non-rider survey is available online only via any of the company’s social media platforms.