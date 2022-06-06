BRATTLEBORO — Some students' names were inadvertently omitted from the third quarter honor roll listing at Brattleboro Union High School.
Grade 12
High Honors: Katlin Winchester, Logan Austin.
Grade 11
High Honors: Thaddeus Keep, Dylan Larey, Kelton Mager, Liam Murphy, Greta Neddenriep Devin Speno, Brooke Whelan.
Honors: Jacob Girard, Kira Peale, Evan Woodruff.
Grade 10
High Honors: Jesse Ackerman-Hovis, Eva Gould, Z’Aira Pacheco-Wright, Audrey Renaud, Cyrus Smith.
Honors: Kailie LaFlam, Imani Namutebi, Sander Scott, Zoey Zumbruski.
Grade 9
High Honors: Oscar Korson, Amanda Moryadas, David Rupard.
Honors: Aleco Hancock-deSela, Leo Mousseau, Philip Patoine, Gretchen Stromberg, Evan Wright.