BRATTLEBORO — Some students' names were inadvertently omitted from the third quarter honor roll listing at Brattleboro Union High School.

Grade 12

High Honors: Katlin Winchester, Logan Austin.

Grade 11

High Honors: Thaddeus Keep, Dylan Larey, Kelton Mager, Liam Murphy, Greta Neddenriep Devin Speno, Brooke Whelan.

Honors: Jacob Girard, Kira Peale, Evan Woodruff.

Grade 10

High Honors: Jesse Ackerman-Hovis, Eva Gould, Z’Aira Pacheco-Wright, Audrey Renaud, Cyrus Smith.

Honors: Kailie LaFlam, Imani Namutebi, Sander Scott, Zoey Zumbruski.

Grade 9

High Honors: Oscar Korson, Amanda Moryadas, David Rupard.

Honors: Aleco Hancock-deSela, Leo Mousseau, Philip Patoine, Gretchen Stromberg, Evan Wright.