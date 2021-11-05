DOVER — On Monday, the Dover Free Library will present the feature film "A Call to Spy," starring Sarah Megan Thomas, Stana Katic and Radhika Apte.
At the dawn of World War II, a desperate Winston Churchill orders his new spy agency to train women for covert operations. Together, these female agents help undermine the Nazi regime in France, leaving an unmistakable legacy in their wake. (Rotten Tomatoes).
The movie begins at 5:30 p.m., runs for 124 minutes and is rated PG-13. This event is free and open to the public. Questions: 802-348-7488.