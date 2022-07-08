DOVER — On Monday, July 11, the Dover Free Library presents the feature film "Step into Liquid."
In a documentary shot in waters all over the globe, director Dana Brown takes on tall waves and surfers who live to challenge them. The film treks from the Irish coast, where a trio of American brothers take on the Atlantic surf, to Rapa Nui in the Pacific, where the Easter Island statues gaze out at board-riding daredevils. Brown also finds good surfing in unlikely places, like Wisconsin and Texas, and charts the rise of female surfers in a sport traditionally dominated by males.
Showtime starts at 3:30 p.m. Running time is 87 minutes and the film is rated PG. This event is free and open to the public. Questions: 802-348-7488.